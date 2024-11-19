Tinubu Restructures Media, Communications Team, Says No Single Spokesman For Presidency

Share

President Bola Tinubu has re-designated the positions of two recently appointed officials in the State House media and communications team to enhance efficiency within the government’s communication machinery.

According to a press release issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President approved the reassignment of two of the media aides he recently appointed.

Mr. Sunday Dare, hitherto Special Adviser on Public Communication and National Orientation has now been redesignated as an aide on Media and Public Communications.

Mr. Daniel Bwala, announced last week as Special Adviser, Media and Public Communication, has now been rechristened as the Special Adviser on Policy Communication.

“These appointments, along with the existing role of Special Adviser, Information and Strategy, underscore that there is no single individual spokesperson for the Presidency.

Instead, all three Special Advisers will collectively serve as spokespersons for the government.

This approach aims to ensure effective and consistent communication of government policies, decisions, and engagements,” he said.

Recall that Bwala had at an interaction with the State House Correspondents on Monday said he was the official spokesman to the President

He said he was appointed as replacement to the former Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, who stepped down from the position of the spokesman to the President to attend to family issues.

