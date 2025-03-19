Tinubu Resolute To Transform Nigeria To Global Economies –Shettima

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said President Bola Tinubu may not a nice man but described him as a good leader. Shettima, who insisted that leadership was not a popularity contest, noted the President took certain hard decisions requiring courage to move the country forward when he took over the mantle of leadership.

Shettima said this yesterday when he received a delegation from the Harvard Kennedy School Alumni on Nigeria-Ghana Trek at the Presidential Villa. This came as he said the Federal Government was exploring alternative energy sources and investing in green technology to transform lives for Nigerians.

According to a statement by his spokesman Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima said President Tinubu had proved his mettle as a courageous and decisive leader through bold and hard policies, including the removal of subsidy on petroleum products, which were gradually transforming Nigeria into one of the largest economies in the world.

Fielding questions from the Harvard students alongside the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, and the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Mrs Olu Verheijen, Shettima noted that President Tinubu was a good leader who was burning in an unquenchable desire to make Nigeria work.

He said: “When we assumed the mantle of leadership, the greatest albatross around the neck of the Nigerian government over the past 50 years had been subsidy on petroleum products. “We came to a point where we either get rid of the subsidy or the subsidy will get rid of the Nigerian nation.

“So, my boss (President Tinubu) took the bullet, and we knew that if we failed to address the fuel subsidy scam within the first three weeks of the administration, we wouldn’t dare to do that again. “In his inaugural address, he took the bullet and announced the removal of the fuel subsidy. “And we should know the consequences of unveiling a masquerade; they came after us.

We stood our ground and the fuel subsidy was gone.” On measures being taken so far to ease the hardship caused by subsidy removal, the Vice President noted that apart from the social palliatives, the administration was exploring alternative energy sources.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

