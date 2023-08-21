Tinubu reshuffles ‘cabinet’, redeploys Momoh, Oyetola

President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of Engr. Abubakar Momoh from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

This was disclosed by his spokesman, Anuri Ngelale, in a release yesterday.

According to him, the Federal Ministry of Youth is to be re-assigned to a minister-designate soon.

The ministers-designate allocated to the Federal Ministries of Transportation, Interior, and Marine & Blue Economy have also been reshuffled as follows:

*Adegboyega Oyetola, formerly minister-designate for the Transport Ministry, has been moved to the Ministry of Marine & Blue Economy, while Bunmi Tunji-Ojo has been redeployed as the Minister of Interior.

*Sa’Idu Alkali has been redeployed as the Minister of Transportation.

Furthermore, both Ministers of State in the Oil & Gas sector are now domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources with the following designations:

*Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri is the Hon. Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources.

*Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo is the Hon. Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources.

The President approved the renaming of the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management as the Federal Ministry of Environment.

All aforementioned changes take immediate effect by these directives of the President, he stressed.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa as President Bola Tinubu swears-in the 45 ministers-designate cleared by the Senate today.

It would be recalled that the President had forwarded a list of 48 ministers to the Senate for confirmation only for the Red Chamber to clear 45 of them.

The three not cleared, ostensibly on account of security reports, were the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai; Abubakar Danladi, former Deputy Governor of Taraba State; and Stella Okotete, the nominee from Delta State.

While the former Kaduna State governor has been rumoured to have opted out of the appointment based on the refusal of the Senate to clear him as a result of several petitions against him, the two others’ clearance are still pending at the Senate.

Recall that the President apportioned ministries to the cleared ministers last week.

As of yesterday, the ministers-designate had completed their documentations at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF). The documentation began on Saturday.

An update made available to newsmen by the Director of Information in the OSGF, Willie Bassey, confirmed that all the 45 ministers-designate successfully completed their documentation process and also picked up three invitation cards for their guests.

He wrote: “Adequate transportation arrangements have been concluded to convey ministers-designate and their three invited guests to the venue of the ceremony at the State House Conference Centre, Aso Villa, Abuja.

“Permanent Secretaries in various MDAs are advised to meet their respective ministers after the swearing-in ceremony at the Office of the Secretary to the Government for further interaction with them.”

He disclosed further that all arrangements have been made for live coverage of the event.

Meanwhile, the main hall for the ceremony has been decorated and lit up yesterday ahead of the swearing-in event today.

Security around the venue has also been beefed up with officials from the Police and Department of State Services (DSS) operatives on ground to supervise and control traffic around the Presidential Conference Centre.

