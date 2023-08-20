Tinubu Reshuffle Cabinets, Names Momoh Niger Delta Minister, Others

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday approved the redeployment of three Ministers.

This was contained in a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to the release,Engr. Abubaker Momoh has been transferred to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development from the Federal Ministry of Youth.

Ngelale added that the Federal Ministry of Youth is to be reassigned to a Minister-designate soon.

The Ministers-designate allocated to the Federal Ministries of Transportation, Interior, and Marine & Blue Economy have been reshuffled as follows:

(A) H.E. Adegboyega Oyetola is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy

(B) Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Interior

(C) Hon. Sa’idu Alkali is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Transportation

Additionally, the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources now houses both Ministers of State for Oil and Gas under the following titles:

(i) Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri is the Hon. Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources

(ii) Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo is the Hon. Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources

The Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management’s name change to the Federal Ministry of Environment was also authorised by the President.

“All aforementioned changes take immediate effect by the directives of the President,” he said in the statement obtained by newsmen.