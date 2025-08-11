Tinubu Rescinds, Replaces Dankaka With Omidiran As New Chair For FCC

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has rescinded his earlier decision to reappoint Dr. Muheeba Dankaka as the Chairperson of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) and replaced her with Hon. Ayo Omidiran, a former member of the House of Representatives.

According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Dankaka’s earlier nomination was withdrawn because her tenure was dogged by controversy.

Tinubu also appointed Mohammed Musa as the Commission’s secretary while retaining Kayode Oladele from Ogun as commissioner.

Oladele, a former House of Representatives member, was appointed by President Tinubu in 2024. He served as the Commission’s acting chairman.

The President renewed the appointments of Lawal Ya’u Roni, Abubakar Atiku Bunu, and Eludayo Eluyemi, who represent Jigawa, Kebbi, and Osun States, for a second term, just as he equally reappointed Abdulwasiu Kayode Bawalla, the commissioner from Lagos State.

The newly appointed Commissioners are: Hon. Obina Oriaku, Abia; Mrs. Bema Olvadi Madayi, Adamawa; Obongawan Dora Ebong, Akwa–Ibom; Hon. Nnoli Nkechi Gloria, Anambra; Babangida Adamu Gwana, Bauchi; Sir Tonye Okio, Bayelsa; Aligba Eugene Tarkende, Benue; Engr.Modu Mustapha, Borno; Dr. Stella Odey Ekpo, Cross River and Ederin Lovette Idisi, Delta.

Others are: Barr. Nwokpor Vincent Nduka, Ebonyi; Hon. Chief Victor Sabor Edoror, Edo; Hon. Sola Fokanle, Ekiti; Peter Eze, Enugu; Ibrahim Baba Mairiga, Gombe; Hon. Jerry Alagbaoso, Imo; Ruth Jumai Ango, Kaduna; Muhammad Awwal Nayya, Kano; Hon. Anas Isah, Katsina and Bello Idris Eneye, Kogi.

Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, Kwara; Alh. Isah Jibrin, Niger; Comrade Ajimudu Bola, Ondo; Prince Ayodeji Abas Aleshinloye, Oyo; Hon. Pam Bolman, Plateau; Aaron Chukwuemeka, Rivers; Alh. Aminu Tambar, Sokoto; Comrade Bobboi Bala Kaigama, Taraba; Hon. Jibir Maigari, Yobe; Sani Garba, Zamfara and Solomon Ayuba Dagami, FCT.