Tinubu Requires Hard Work, Patience To Succeed, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu would require hard work and patience from the citizens to succeed.

The governor said this yesterday when he paid the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to a statement issued by Mrs Tinubu’s spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, Sanwoolu said taking the country to a level where every Nigerian would be comfortable required hard decisions and systematic efforts by the government, as well as a lot of patience on the part of the citizens.

He added: “We have to continue to encourage and support him, and encourage our citizens as well that we see a bright light down the tunnel. “Not doing anything is not an option.

So, in the course of doing things differently, there will be belt up here, there will be tightening there. “But at the end of the day we believe the result that comes out of those reforms will improve the quality of life and make things a lot better for our citizens and the economy will continue to grow in the direction that we are all appreciative of.”

While applauding the First Lady for her intervention in empowering women and other vulnerable groups in the society through her Initiative, Renewed Hope Initiative, Sanwo-Olu said such intervention, especially in the education sector, would complement similar policy objectives of the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.