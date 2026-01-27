Tinubu Requests Senate To Pass 24 Health Sector Bills

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday urged the Senate to consider and pass 24 health sector bills in line with Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The bills were transmitted to the Red Chamber through a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who read the letter during Tuesday’s plenary session.

President Tinubu explained that the proposed legislations follow a comprehensive review of existing health sector laws conducted by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, in collaboration with the Minister of Health and Social Welfare. The review, approved by the Federal Executive Council, aims to streamline governance structures across health institutions by reducing over-bloated board memberships, thereby improving efficiency, effectiveness, and service delivery.

The bills cover a wide range of health institutions and regulatory bodies, including the National Hospital for Women and Children in Abuja, Federal Medical Centres, National Specialty Hospitals Management Board, Orthopaedic Hospitals Management Board, National Ear Care Centre, Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), and the National Blood Service Agency. Additional proposals include the Records Officers Registration and Digital Health Bill 2025 and the Federal College of Complementary and Alternative Medicine Bill 2025.

President Tinubu expressed confidence that the Senate would give the bills careful and judicious consideration to strengthen Nigeria’s health sector.

Following the reading of the letter, Senator Akpabio referred all 24 bills to the Senate Committee on Rules and Business for further legislative input.