Tinubu Requests Senate To Confirm Doro’s Nomination As Minister

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, wrote to the Senate, requesting the apex legislative Assembly to confirm the nomination of Dr Bernard Doro from Plateau State as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

President Tinubu had announced the nomination of Doro on Tuesday, which is barely 24 hours before asking the Red Chamber to screen and confirm him.

The request for confirmation of Doro’s appointment by the Senate was contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, which he read on the floor during plenary session.

Tinubu, in the letter, hinged the request on Section 147 sub-section 2 of the 1999 constitution as amended, and therefore, sought its expeditious consideration by the Red Chamber.

After reading the letter, the President of the Senate referred it to the Committee of the Whole for the required consideration and possible confirmation as soon as practicable.

Tinubu, while announcing the nomination of Doro, pointed out that he would be a replacement for Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, who earlier represented Plateau State at the federal cabinet as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, but now the national Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, announced the nomination in a statement he issued on Tuesday.

Born on January 23, 1969, in Kwall, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, Onanuga said Doro brings more than two decades of experience spanning clinical practice, pharmaceutical management, strategic leadership, and community development in both the United Kingdom and Nigeria

“He has degrees in Pharmacy and law, an MBA focusing on IT-driven business strategy, and a Master’s in Advanced Clinical Practice..

“He is an Independent Prescriber and Advanced Clinical Practitioner with NHS frontline experience across urgent care, walk-in centres, GP practices, and hospital settings,” the statement reads.