Tinubu Replies Critics On His 48-Man Cabinet Members

President Bola Tinubu has opened up on his decision not to shrink the size of his 48-man cabinet following critics who described his cabinet as bloated.

President Tinubu made his intention known while speaking at his first media chat at his Bourdillon residence in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State on Monday, December 23.

According to the President, he is not ready to reduce the size of his cabinet, arguing that efficiency has been at the core of his selection of ministers.

New Telegraph recalls that Tinubu appointed 48 ministers in August 2023, three months after his inauguration as the 6th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Following his nomination, the Senate immediately screened and confirmed the ministers.

Also in October 2024, Tinubu re-shuffed 10 ministers to new ministerial portfolios and appointed seven new ministers for Senate confirmation.

