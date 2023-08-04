Tinubu Replaces Kano Ministerial Nominee, Shetty With Mairiga, Nominates Keyamo

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, named two new ministerial nominees and also replaced a nominee from Kano State, Maryam Shetty.

In a fresh communication, he forwarded to the Senate, President Tinubu named Festus Keyamo from Delta State and Mariga Mahmoud from Kano State as new nominees for confirmation.

The Presidential communication was read by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio during the plenary session.

However, Tinubu did not reveal to the apex legislative Chamber why he decided to drop Dr Maryam Shetty from Kano State.

Details later….