Tinubu Replaces El-Rufai With Balarabe As Ministerial Nominee

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday replaced the former ministerial nominee from Kaduna State and the immediate past governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai with the former Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Abbas Lawal Balarabe.

The replacement was announced in an executive communication forwarded to that effect and read during plenary by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Tinubu in the communication, also formally requested the Senate to confirm the nomination of Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim from Kwara State and Mr. Ayodele Olawande from Ondo State as ministers.

The Senate had in August after screening the first 48 ministerial nominees forwarded to it in July by President Tinubu, confirmed 45 and withheld confirmation of three.

Apart from El-Rufai, the two other nominees rejected then were Ms Stella Okotete from Delta State and Abubakar Danladi from Taraba State.

President Tinubu had on September 17 appointed Ibrahim as the Minister of Youth and Olawande as the Minister of State, respectively.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale announced the appointments in a statement released to the media.

The statement reads: “Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim is a young medical doctor and most recently served as the President of the Progressive Young Women Forum (PYWF). She has also served as the Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Mr. Ayodele Olawande is a community development expert and youth leader in the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

“He most recently served in the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Innovation from 2019 to 2023.”

Balarabe, apart from serving as the SSG from 2019 to 2023, was a Special Assistant to the President in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT and Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister from 2003 to 2007.

His last appointment was the chairman of a 65-member transition committee that ushered in the present administration of Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State.