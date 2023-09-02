New Telegraph

September 2, 2023
Tinubu Replaces Akinjo With Atikase As NDDC’s Board Member

President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate replacement of the NDDC’s Ondo State Representative nominee, Mr. Victor Akinjo, with a new Ondo State Representative nominee, Hon. Otito Atikase. This was disclosed in a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale yesterday.

The President has equally approved the immediate replacement of the NDDC’s Cross River State Representative nom- inee, Mr. Asi Oku Okang, with a new Cross River State Representative, Rt. Hon. Orok Otuk Duke. Furthermore, the im- mediate past Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer of the NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, is reappointed to a second term and would remain in acting capacity, pending the Senate’s confirmation of his reappointment.

