Tinubu Renews Support For Nigerian Army As COAS Annual Conference 2025 Opens In Lagos

President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu, has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to the welfare, professionalism and operational effectiveness of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The President gave the assurance at the opening ceremony of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Annual Conference 2025, currently holding in Lagos.

Represented by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, Tinubu stressed that strengthening the Nigerian Army remains a critical pillar of his administration’s national security strategy.

In his address, the President paid glowing tribute to serving and retired senior military officers, acknowledging their sacrifices, leadership and invaluable contributions to the growth and stability of the Nigerian Army.

He described the gathering of elder statesmen, former Service Chiefs and senior commanders as a testament to the institution’s enduring heritage, professionalism and fighting spirit.

Tinubu noted that the collective experience and institutional memory of past and present military leaders continue to shape a disciplined, resilient and forward-looking Army capable of responding to Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.

He reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to improving troop welfare, enhancing training, modernising equipment and strengthening operational readiness.

The President emphasized that a motivated and well-supported Armed Forces is essential to safeguarding national unity, sustaining peace and promoting economic development.

He further assured that his administration will continue to provide strategic support to the Nigerian Army as it discharges its constitutional responsibility of defending the nation’s sovereignty and protecting the lives and property of Nigerians.