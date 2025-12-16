Tinubu Renews Support For Nigerian Armed Forces, As COAS Kicks Off Annual Conference

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to the welfare, professionalism and operational effectiveness of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The Acting Director Army Public Relations (ADAPR), Colonel Appolonia Anele, said that, “The President gave the assurance at the opening ceremony of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Annual Confer- ence 2025, held yesterday in Lagos.

“President Tinubu paid glow- ing tribute to serving and retired senior military officers whose sacrifices, leadership and institutional memory have continued to shape the Nigerian Army The President, who was represented by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima (GCON), described the gathering of elder statesmen and former Service Chiefs as a testament to the enduring heritage, professionalism and fighting spirit of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“Tinubu commended the courage and patriotism of officers and soldiers who consistently place national duty above personal comfort, noting that their sacrifices in defence of Nigeria’s sovereignty and unity would remain indelibly etched in the nation’s history.

“He observed that the Annual Conference provides a critical platform for honest reflection, strategic evaluation and continuous improvement in the Army’s training, administration and operations, particularly in the face of evolving global, regional and national security challenges.

Also speaking, the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, retired, described the conference as a vital strategic forum for reviewing operational posture, assessing readiness and aligning the Nigerian Army’s future direction with national security priorities.