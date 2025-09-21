Tinubu Renews IST Chairman, Appoints New Members

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the renewal of the appointment of the Chairman as well as the appointment of new members of the Investments and Securities Tribunal (IST).

The approval followed recommendations from the Minister of State for Finance, in line with Sections 315 and 319 (2) of the Investments and Securities Act 2025.

Amos Isaac Azi, Esq. was reappointed as Chairman of the Tribunal, while other newly appointed members include Gboyega Oyekanmi, Felix Onwuneme, Shehu Lawal Mandiya, Robert Uchenna Okwuego, Osaze Ize-Iyamu, Ummahani Ahmad Amin, Ali Sadiq Mohammed, Olatunde M. Amolegbe, and Udegbulam Athanatius Chukwuemeka.

Other existing members of the Tribunal are Orya Ungwaga Roberts and Kamarudee Oladosu.

The IST is a specialized adjudicatory body established to ensure speedy resolution of disputes and enforcement of rights arising from investments and securities transactions. It plays a critical role in safeguarding fairness, transparency, and integrity in Nigeria’s financial market, thereby boosting investor confidence.