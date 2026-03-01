Tinubu Renews Audi’s Tenure As NSCDC’s CG

President Bola Tinubu has reappointed Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi as the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for a new five year term. According to Bayo Onanuga, Presidential spokesman, the reappointment took effect from Friday, February 27.

Audi was first appointed to the position in 2021 by former President Muhammadu Buhari. His initial five-year term ended last Friday as he participated in activities commemorating the 2026 World Civil Defence Day at the NSCDC National Headquarters in Abuja.

He will resume his duties on Monday with a renewed mandate. Tinubu charged Audi to reposition the service to play a more significant role in the country’s security, especially as the police refocus on their primary responsibility of protecting citizens from bandits, kidnappers, and terrorists.

Audi was born on September 30, 1967, in Laminga Town, Nasarawa LGA, Nasarawa State. After his early education in the state, he attended Teachers’ College in Jengre, Plateau State, where he obtained a Teachers’ Grade II Certificate in 1987.

He further attended the College of Education, Akwanga, earning the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) in 1992. Driven by a thirst for knowledge, he went to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Physical and Health Education in 1995.

In 2001, he earned a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Calabar. He obtained a PhD in Public Administration from Nasarawa State University, Keffi, in 2014, and a Master’s in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice (MLCJ) from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in 2019.

Audi joined the NSCDC in November 1996 as a volunteer and was deployed as a Divisional Officer in Obi Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, after completing his basic officer training in 1997.

He served in various state commands and, in 2007, was promoted to the rank of Commandant of the Corps and subsequently deployed to the office of the Commandant General at the National Headquarters in Abuja.