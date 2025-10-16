Tinubu Renewed Hope And Civil Aviation Transformational Footprints

To still state that President Tinubu’s reform programs are working in all sectors is overemphasizing realities.

To add that they are positively impacting the everyday life of the citizens and residents of the country is an understatement.

Truth is, however, that there is need for sectoral analysis for a point-by-point understanding of the impact of the Renewed Hope initiatives. Through that, citizens and even the international community can better appreciate what is happening in Nigeria, and the point-men who are making those things happen.

The Nigerian civil aviation corridor has suffered years of neglect, leading to a comatose state.

The long-standing infrastructural decay and systemic neglect, occasioned by endemic and widespread corruption and abuse, rendered the civil aviation compliant to numerous sectoral dysfunctions.

Some of the identified challenges, which otherwise negatively impacted the growth of the sector, limiting safety and its overall efficiency, prompting calls for reforms and increased investment, include aging airport infrastructure and inadequate facilities, safety issues like bird strikes, runway skids, and ageing aircraft fleets, coupled with high operational costs, foreign exchange scarcity, and blocked funds for foreign airlines.

There were also challenges of inconsistent regulatory policies and lack of effective oversight, with acute manpower shortage and grossly inadequate trained professionals, caused by several years of neglect and airlines failing to invest in training programs.

Militating against the sector also was the challenge of inconsistent and unreliable foreign exchange, which was equally scarce and inaccessible to foreign airlines, resulting in flight suspensions and increased fares.

While associated with the challenge was high cost of operation due to rising cost of jet fuel prices and other operational costs, contributing to increased air ticket prices.

And because of limited space and various role conflicts, there were constant rivalries between government agencies, such as FAAN and NCAA, hindering effective collaboration and oversight with incessant noncompliance issues, especially from some private jet operators operating chartered services without proper licenses, and rendering consumers liable to several abuses, poor treatment, including flight delays, cancellations, and lack of transparency in pricing, without any form of established protection.

However, with the assumption of Captain Chris Najomo as the Acting Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), all these have changed.

A man determined, like William Blake, not to resolve all contradictions but to live with them and rise above them, Captain Chris came with the Midas touch of positive solutions.

Mindful of the challenges, Capt. Najomo set out first to address the lingering infrastructural deficit, thereby upgrading the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) through the installation of airfield lighting systems at Murtala Muhammed Airport’s Runway 18R, reducing flight delays by 25%, coupled with the completion and commissioning of long-abandoned projects, such as the NCAA Regional Office in Port Harcourt and the Kano Regional Office, enhancing the NCAA’s operational capabilities.

The introduction of airport concessions in 2025, which saw the private sector into full participation in the modernization of the airport infrastructure, became the icebreaker leading to the rapid boost and enhancing operational efficiency, attracting significant investment, improving consumer experience.

It is noteworthy that Capt. Chris also implemented various measures aimed at instilling probity, accountability, and transparency into the regulatory dynamics of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), including the establishment of a Consumer Protection Directorate to address issues like flight delays and cancellations, and the Consumer Protection Portal to address passenger complaints and improve service quality, showcasing his commitment to consumer welfare, and expanding access and availability through the development of new airports, such as the Ogun Gateway Airport, which has since commenced commercial operations, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s aviation industry.

Another novel masterpiece is the implementation of various initiatives to enhance safety in Nigerian aviation, such as the establishment of the Flight Data Analysis Centre (FDAC) to detect anomalies and prevent safety challenges, as well as the prompt implementation of aircraft entry policy to allow smaller airlines to operate with fewer aircraft, fostering competition and growth.

A forward-thinking administrator, Captain Najomo also recertified two notable international airports, namely the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), thereby bringing to an end over 160 compliance issues, and demonstrating Nigeria’s capacity, leadership, and commitment to global safety standards.

These reforms, and the filling in of infrastructural gaps, have not just greatly added value to the sector but have become a springboard of attraction, building confidence, ensuring reliability, and bringing in many foreign direct investments, including public-private partnerships (PPPs), which are presently relentlessly driving inclusivity and growth in the aviation sector.

The various citizen-centred concessional arrangements include terminal concessions at major airports and Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) models and arrangements for cargo terminals and maintenance hangars.

While improving the overall efficiency, safety, and competitiveness of Nigeria’s aviation sector, the various reforms also aim at repositioning the sector for formidable growth and development, enabling it to contribute not less than 2.5% to Nigeria’s GDP by the end of this year and supporting the employment of over 200,000 youths, while also stabilizing the finances of the sector through the “no pay, no service” policy, compelling airlines to settle their debts to the NCAA, significantly improving the agency’s financial health, and establishing a culture of collaboration and understanding between management and workers, leading to increased productivity and efficiency in the aviation sector.

Through the superlative resounding performance of Captain Chris Najomo, through sound and articulate demonstration of leadership and dedication, he has made positive impact on the Nigerian aviation sector, prioritizing safety, consumer protection, and regulatory excellence, thereby justifying the trust of Mr. President, and proving once again Mr. President’s efficiency and capacity for placing a square peg in a square hole, and getting the right people for the job, not necessarily out of sentiments but based on merits, innovation, and results.

There is no doubt that the NCAA is getting it right. More than right in Captain Chris Najomo’s agency, demonstrating team spirit, cohesion, unity of purpose, appreciation, and assimilation of the leadership of their MD, while positively aligning with the Renewed Hope Mandate of the Civil Aviation Sector for the overall growth of the economy and national development sustainability.

*Ado writes from Lugbe, Abuja.