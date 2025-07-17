New Telegraph

July 17, 2025
July 17, 2025
Tinubu Renames UNIMAID After Buhari

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday renamed the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) as Muhammadu Buhari University.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga.

“President Tinubu renames University of Maiduguri as MUHAMMADU Buhari University. President Tinubu announced the honour at the session of tributes of the Federal Executive Council to his late predecessor,” he wrote on X.

 

