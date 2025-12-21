President Bola Tinubu has renamed the Federal University of Medical Sciences, Azare as Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi University.

He announced this on Saturday during a condolence visit to the state government and members of the family of the late scholar.

Tinubu described the late Sheikh as a man who loved humanity, brought impactful knowledge to the people and worked hard on the path of the Almighty Allah.

“From today onward, I will announce a change of name to immortalise him from the Federal University of Medical Sciences, Azare, to be known as Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi University.

“We all came from the Almighty Allah, and we will return to Him. And the best thing for us is to continue to pray for peace, stability of our country, for economic prosperity, development, and to live the values that he left behind. “May Allah grant him AlJanah Firdaus. May God continue to keep all of you safe, keep our country together, give us peace and prosperity,” he said.

….lauds Zulum’s exceptional performance

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday inaugurated three newly constructed mega schools, 100 electric vehicles, 300 electric bicycles and 500 electric tricycles delivered by the Gov. Babagana Zulum-led administration in Borno.

Tinubu, while inaugurating the facilities in Maiduguri, commended the governor for the transformation he was bringing on board.

“I congratulate the Governor and the people of Borno State for this transformation. “Government is all about people, and Professor Zulum is doing a very good job of caring for people,” he said.

The president described the projects as tangible evidence of effective governance and a blueprint for holistic state development.

The inaugurated schools are Mafoni Day Secondary School, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Government Day Secondary School and Mafoni Primary School.

They are part of Zulum’s ambitious 104 Mega School Initiative, designed to drastically improve access to quality education and rebuild the sector after over a decade of insurgency.

Each of the facilities is equipped with modern classrooms, laboratories, libraries, sports facilities and an administrative complex to create a conducive learning environment.