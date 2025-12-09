Tinubu Rejoices With Senate President Akpabio At 63

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated with the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on his 63rd birthday.

In a personal tribute, the President wrote:

“I rejoice with the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, today on his 63rd birthday. Distinguished Senator Akpabio is a patriot and a dedicated servant of the people who has been unwavering in his commitment to building a better nation. I join his family, friends, associates, and members of the National Assembly to celebrate him and his decades of exceptional leadership.

As the governor of Akwa Ibom State, he led a remarkable transformation of the state, elevating it to a top competitor in the national economy. He delivered vital infrastructure and built one of the most iconic stadia in the country, which remains among the best today.

From the government house, he was elected into the Senate, and as Minister of the Niger Delta, he prioritized the development of the region. As Senate President, he continues to foster executive-legislative harmony, promoting initiatives that advance national development, peace, and security.

As co-labourers in the service of our nation, I have always admired his strength of character and his ability to remain undaunted in the face of challenges. I salute his unwavering belief in Nigeria and his commitment to its progress.

I celebrate this special day with Senator Akpabio and pray to God to grant him many more years of good health, strength, and continued leadership impact.”