Tinubu Rejoices With Johnpraise Daniel At 65

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Archbishop Johnpraise Daniel, Presiding Bishop of Dominion Chapel International Church, on his 65th birthday, celebrated on Friday.

The President lauded the Archbishop’s contributions to nation-building, peace, and unity, particularly in his role as Chairman of the Pentecostal Bishops Forum for the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory.

He also acknowledged Archbishop Daniel’s active involvement in the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), and the Interfaith Advisory Committee Against Corruption.

President Tinubu further praised the Archbishop’s mentoring of Gospel ministers and his humanitarian efforts through the JohnPraise Foundation for Peace and Human Development.

Reflecting on Archbishop Daniel’s sermon titled “Better Together in Renewed Hope and Restoration,” delivered during the 2023 Presidential Inauguration Service, the President described his life as one of “faithful service in the Lord’s vineyard, marked by unwavering dedication, scholarship, and impactful ministry across Nigeria and beyond.”

He prayed for continued strength, wisdom, and divine grace for the cleric as he provides moral leadership and spiritual guidance to the faithful.

