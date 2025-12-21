Tinubu Rejoices With Ekiti Gov, Oyebanji At 58

President Bola Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, on his 58th birthday, celebrated on Sunday.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the President commended Governor Oyebanji’s stewardship and longstanding commitment to the development of Ekiti State, noting his consistent contributions to public service over the years.

President Tinubu recalled Oyebanji’s role as Secretary to the Committee on the Creation of Ekiti State, as well as his subsequent service in various public offices.

He noted that the governor served as Special Adviser and later Chief of Staff to the state’s first civilian governor, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo.

Oyebanji also served as Commissioner for Integration and Intergovernmental Affairs during the first-term administration of the immediate past governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and later as Secretary to the State Government.

Elected governor in 2022, Oyebanji has since secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination to contest for a second term in the 2026 governorship election.

President Tinubu praised the infrastructural development recorded under the governor’s administration, particularly his focus on agriculture and aviation, among other key sectors.

The President specifically congratulated Governor Oyebanji on the completion of the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Airport in Ado-Ekiti and the successful commencement of flight operations at the facility.

President Tinubu wished the Ekiti State governor many more years in good health and continued impactful governance in the state.