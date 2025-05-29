Tinubu Rejoices With Dara At 70

Share

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mr. John Dara, the 2019 presidential candidate of the Alliance of Social Democrats (ASD), on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

Dara, a pastor and Chairman of African Development Investment Limited, also served as a personal assistant to the late Chief Michael Otedola, former Governor of Lagos State.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the President joined family, friends, and well-wishers in celebrating the veteran management consultant, political figure, and social activist, known for his commitment to national transformation through democracy, economic growth, and industrialisation.

President Tinubu acknowledged Dara’s significant contributions to political reform, national unity, and governance, particularly through his advocacy for restructuring, federalism, resource control, and security.

He further commended Dara’s enduring efforts in shaping national discourse, including his roles as a resource person at the 1988 Constituent Assembly, member of the Vision 2010 Committee, and delegate at both the 2005 National Political Reform Conference and the 2014 National Conference.

The President praised Dara for his courage, intellect, and unwavering belief in Nigeria’s potential, and prayed that the years ahead would bring him renewed strength, fulfillment, and opportunities to continue his service to the nation.

