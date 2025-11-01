Tinubu Rejects US Label Of Nigeria As Religious Persecution Hotspot

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to religious freedom and constitutional protections for all citizens, rejecting the recent designation of Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” by the United States government.

In a statement personally signed by him on Saturday, Tinubu said Nigeria “stands firmly as a democracy governed by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty,” stressing that his administration has maintained open engagement with both Christian and Muslim leaders since taking office in 2023.

“The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians,” the President said.

He emphasized that religious freedom and tolerance remain central to Nigeria’s national identity, adding that the country “opposes religious persecution and does not encourage it.”

“Our administration is committed to working with the United States government and the international community to deepen understanding and cooperation on protection of communities of all faiths,” Tinubu added.

The President’s response follows United States President, Donald Trump’s declaration naming Nigeria among 12 countries of “particular concern” over alleged killings of Christians, a move that has drawn criticism from Nigerian officials and civic leaders who insist that the country’s security challenges are not rooted in religion but in criminality and terrorism.