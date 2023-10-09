Tinubu Rejects Niger Coup Leader’s Overtures For Direct Talks

President Bola Tinubu has rejected overtures by the head of the military junta Niger Republic, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, to have direct access and discussion with him.

According to diplomatic sources, consenting to such direct one-on-one talks is both an assault on democratic governance in the region and a disrespect to the still-detained Nigerien President, Mohamed Bazoum.

This development has occurred amidst renewed efforts to address the crisis in the West African country.

Empowered Newswire reported that sources familiar with Niger’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York revealed that President Tinubu was approached with General Tchiani’s request by a group of Muslim Ulamas who had met with him in Abuja about a month after the coup in Niger.

The ulamas conveyed General Tchiani’s request to have a direct one-on-one interaction with the Nigerian President, who also serves as the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government. They proposed this as a potential means to resolve the crisis in Niger.

During the meeting held in Abuja on August 24, sources indicate that Tinubu unequivocally rejected the idea of engaging in any form of interaction with the leader of an unlawful government that had taken control through a military coup, which had ousted the democratically elected government of Niger.

Sources within the Nigerian government have also corroborated that President Tinubu’s stance is based on the belief that engaging in direct discussions with Tchiani would inappropriately grant legitimacy to a leader who came to power through a coup and whose government is not recognized by ECOWAS.

“The President outrightly rejected the overture, insisting that ECOWAS leaders would be disappointed besides the fact that such an interaction would send the wrong signal about democratic governance in the continent,” the source said.