Tinubu Regrets Nigerians’ Frustration, Anger Over Growing Insecurity– Bwala

Following the growing spake of insecurity in the country, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former campaign spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar, Daniel Bwala, has said President Bola Tinubu regrets the anger and frustration expressed by Nigerians.
Bwala made the remark while speaking in a statement issued via his official X handle on Wednesday, January 31.
He assured Nigerians that President Tinubu would do everything possible to address the security and economic challenges confronting the country.
Bwala said the hydra-headed security challenge is a test to Nigerians, but the president would ensure it’s resolved in due time.
He, therefore, charged the citizens to remain resilient and keep faith in the country, stressing that Nigeria is a unique country of resilient people.
He wrote: “Fellow countrymen, keep faith with your country; Nigeria is a unique country of resilient people.
“@officialABAT will do whatever he can to address the myriad of challenges confronting the Nigerian people.