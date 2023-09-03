Tinubu Reform Will Yield Dividends Soon – APC NWC

…Urge Nigerians to be patient

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has enjoined Nigerians to be patient with the reforms being carried out by the current administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as it said reform will soon yield dividend

The NWC, through its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Duro Meseko stated this during the Sunday Service at Government House Chapel, in Lokoja.

Meseko who represented the NWC alongside National Vice Chairman, South East of the party, Hon Ijeoma Arobiodu at the Church service, said the reforms were necessary sacrifices for a sustainable socio-economic recovery.

“We are appealing to the good people of Nigeria to be patient with us. The reforms being carried out by the Federal Government are very necessary to lead us out of the woods. We are assuring Nigerians that we shall all see light at the end of the tunnel soonest.”

He stressed that the reform which couldn’t have come at a better time, than now, is poised towards economic recovery.

He thereafter announced the donation of One Million Naira from the NWC to the Chapel.

The Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Chief Edward David Onoja, and the State Security Adviser, Navy Commander Jerry Omodara (RTD) with several other Government functionaries were at the Service, were present at the event

The National Working Committee of the ruling party led by the National Chairman, Umar Ganduje, on Saturday, unveiled and inaugurated the Kogi State National Gubernatorial Campaign Council headed by the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.