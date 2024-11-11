Tinubu Reflects On Bakare’s Patriotic Efforts In Advocating For Better Nigeria At 70

Share

President Bola Tinubu has reflected on Pastor Tunde Bakare’s bold and patriotic efforts in advocating for a better Nigeria as he clocks 70.

In a press release issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President celebrated the clergyman who is also a distinguished lawyer, pastor, leader, author, advocate for good governance, and politician for contributing significantly to Nigerian society.

He founded The Latter Rain Assembly, now known as The Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC).

On this occasion, the President joined Pastor Bakare’s family, friends, and the Christian community to celebrate his profound impact as a religious leader and gadfly.

As a co-convener of the Save Nigeria Group (SNG), he was pivotal in leading civil demonstrations during critical periods in our nation’s history.

The President recognized Bakare’s unwavering faith and relentless dedication to advancing vital causes for the betterment of society. He described him as one of Nigeria’s most influential voices.

As Bakare reached this significant milestone, Tinubu wished him robust health and many more years of service in the Lord’s vineyard and in advancing the nation.

