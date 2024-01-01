President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. on Monday unveiled his administration’s main economic directions, saying he plans to ensure a constant supply of food, security and affordability to Nigerians.

President Tinubu who made this known in its New Year nationwide address delivered in Abuja in Abuja said that his administration will accelerate the pace of service delivery across different sectors.

In his address, the president detailed the goals of his administration for 2024 and expanded on his plans for the socioeconomic well-being of Nigerians.

According to him, his administration is making a lot of effort to lessen Nigerians’ suffering.

READ ALSO:

He said that in order to develop maize, rice, wheat, millet, and other staple crops, the government intends to cultivate 500,000 hectares of farmlands across the country.

“To ensure constant food supply, security and affordability, we will step up our plan to cultivate 500,000 hectares of farmlands across the country to grow maize, rice, wheat, millet and other staple crops.

“We launched dry season farming with 120,000 hectares of land in Jigawa State last November under our National Wheat Development Programme”, he said.

He added, “In this new year, we will race against time to ensure all the fiscal and tax policies reforms we need to put in place are codified and simplified to ensure the business environment does not destroy value. On every foreign trip I have embarked on, my message to investors and other business people has been the same.

“Nigeria is ready and open for business. I will fight every obstacle that impedes business competitiveness in Nigeria and I will not hesitate to remove any clog hindering our path to making Nigeria a destination of choice for local and foreign investments.”