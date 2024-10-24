Tinubu Reduces Convoys, Security Personnel Assign To Ministers, Agencies

Share

In a bold move to further reduce government expenditure, President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday introduced new directives limiting Ministers, Ministers of State, and Heads of Agencies to a maximum of three vehicles in their official convoys.

This is part of a broader effort to cut down on excessive government spending.

President Tinubu also restricted the number of security personnel for each official to five comprising four Police Officers and one Department of State Service (DSS) officer.

The President’s cost-cutting measures was announced on Thursday by his special Adviser on Information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

READ ALSO:

No additional security personnel or vehicles will be assigned, emphasizing the administration’s commitment to reducing the cost of governance.

This follows earlier reductions in both the President’s and Vice President’s entourages for foreign and local trips.

It would be recalled that the President had earlier cut his foreign travel team from 50 to 20 officials and local trips to 25.

Also, the Vice President’s entourage was also reduced to 5 for international trips and 15 for local visits.

President Tinubu has directed the National Security Adviser (NSA) to collaborate with military and paramilitary agencies to determine further reductions in vehicle and security deployments.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the President is expected to announce further deductions in cost of governance today as stated during an interview by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

To enforce this policy, all government officials affected by this directive are expected to comply immediately.

Share

Please follow and like us: