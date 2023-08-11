New Telegraph

August 11, 2023
August 11, 2023
Tinubu Redeploys Labour Perm Sec, Daju To Health Ministry

President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ms Kachollom Daju, to the Federal Ministry of Health with immediate effect.

Daju who has been active in the labour ministry would be taking over from the Permanent Secretary, Health, Engr Funsho Adebiyi, who has been redeployed to the State House, Aso Villa.

A statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Labour Ministry, Olajide Oshundun, noted that pending the deployment of a substantive Permanent Secretary, the Director, Productivity Measurement and Labour Standards Department, Juliana Adebambo (Mrs) would oversee the office of the Permanent Secretary, Labour and Employment.

The statement partly reads: “Daju has served as the Permanent Secretary, Labour and Employment for a period of 15 months, within which she brought about a lot of changes through her capable leadership, hard work and meticulous eye for detail.

“Her exemplary work ethic and top-notch leadership qualities stood her out as one of the outstanding Permanent Secretaries to have served in the Ministry.

“The management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment wish her the best of luck in her new assignment.”

