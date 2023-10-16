Tinubu Reconvenes FEC Meeting Monday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will Monday, October 16, 2023 hold his second Federal Executive Council(FEC) meeting of his administration 44 days after the first session held.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday.

New Telegraph recalls that the first FEC meeting was held on August 28, during which the President told the cabinet members of the priorities of his administration and stressed that Nigerians will not accept any excuse for poor performance.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Trust last Thursday, the decision of the president not to reconvene the FEC meeting 44 days after the inaugural cabinet session held on August 28 had continued to raise questions on whether or not this could affect governance.

President Tinubu had on August 21, sworn in and inaugurated 45 ministers who attended the maiden cabinet meeting at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja on August 28.

The three ministers recently confirmed by the Senate – Balarabe Abbas Lawal (Kaduna), Jamila Bio Ibrahim (Kwara) and Ayodele Olawande (Ondo) – are expected to join the meeting today, taking number of ministers to 48.

New Telegraph learnt that the meeting to be convened around 12pm would among issues discuss those approvals the president already granted some ministries.

Also expected at the FEC meeting are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF); the National Security Adviser; the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; the Chief of Staff to the President, all the ministers; and some other executive principal officers.

Vice President Kashim Shettima will, however, not be sitting in today’s meeting, having left Abuja for China yesterday to represent the president at the 3rd Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

New Telegraph gathered that the government had settled for Monday for FEC meetings, a clear departure from what was obtained under the previous administrations.

Regular FEC meetings during the former President Muhammadu Buhari were held weekly on Wednesdays.

It was further learnt that FEC might not be weekly to enable the ministers time to deliver on the assignments before them.

When contacted last week, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Print Media, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, said President Tinubu had a different idea of the functions of the Federal Executive Council.

The presidential aide, who said the ministers had been working and consulting with the president, explained that the meeting would be held but it would not follow the usual traditional way of coming every week to announce contract awards.