President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday, announced a significant restructuring of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) board, introducing new leadership while expanding its membership to 16.

According to the statement issued by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu replaced the initial Chairman, Hon. Emeka Atuma, with Dr Emeka Nworgu.

In a relative vein, the President named fresh nominees for key positions, ensuring a renewed focus on the commission’s objectives.

The reconstitution saw Hon. Mark C. Okoye retained as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer with three new executive directors appointed.

Stanley Ohajuruka replaced Anthony Ugbo as Executive Director of Finance, Toby Okechukwu took over from Obinna Obiekweihe as Executive Director of Projects, and Chief Sylvester Okonkwo succeeded Dr. Daniel Ikechukwu Ugwuja as Executive Director of Corporate Services.

Also, Chidi Echeazu and Dr. Clifford Ogbede were named executive directors without portfolios.

Several board members from the previous list retained their positions, including Barr. Ugochukwu H. Agballah, Hon. Okey Ezenwa, Chief Hyacinth Ikpor, Barr. Ifeanyi Agwu, Nasiru Usman, Hamma Adama Ali Kumo, Edward David Onoja, Orure Kufre Inima, and Chief (Mrs.) Joke Adebayo-Chukwuma.

However, Donatus Eyinnah Nwankpa was removed from the restructured board.

President Tinubu expressed confidence in the nominees, urging them to bring their wealth of experience and expertise to actualize the commission’s mandate of fostering development in the South East region.

He emphasized the importance of their roles as pioneers in setting the foundation for the commission’s success.

All nominations are subject to Senate confirmation, which will pave the way for the newly constituted board to commence operations.

