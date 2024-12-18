Tinubu Reconstitutes River Basin Dev Authorities Management Team

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the reconstitution of the Executive Management of 12 River Basin Development Authorities (RBDAs) under the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

Wednesday’s appointments are part of the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to enhance water resource management, improve agricultural services, and ensure regional development across Nigeria.

The Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority in Abeokuta, covering Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, and Osun States, will be led by Hon. Odebunmi Olusegun as Chairman (Oyo).

Engr. Dr. Adedeji Ashiru will serve as Managing Director (Osun), and other executives including Ayo Oyalowo (Executive Director, Finance), Dokunmu Olufemi Oyekunle (Executive Director, Planning and Design), Suleiman Oris (Executive Director, Agric Services), and Engr. Julius Oloro (Executive Director, Engineering).

For the Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority in Yola, covering Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe, and Bauchi States, Tinubu appointed Alh. Sanusi Mohammed Babantanko as Chairman (Bauchi).

READ ALSO:

Samuel Mahmud Mohammed is the Managing Director (Taraba), and other members include Hon. Usman Babandubu Bakare (Engineering), Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo (Finance), Hon. Isa Matori (Planning and Design), and Hamman Dikko (Agric Services).

The Chad Basin Development Authority, overseeing Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa States, now has Prof. Abdu Dauda (Chairman, Borno) and Tijjani Musa Tumsa (Managing Director, Yobe), with a team of executives comprising Barr. Bashir Baale (Finance), Iliyasu Muazu (Agric Services), Engr. Mohammed Shetima (Engineering), and Vrati Nzonzo (Planning and Design).

For the Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority, serving Edo, Delta North, Ondo, and Ekiti States, Tinubu appointed Hon. Mike Ohio Ezomo as Chairman (Edo) and Femi Adekanbi as Managing Director (Ondo), with others including Dr. Austin Nonyelim Izagbo (Planning and Design), Hon. Johnson Oghuma (Agric Services), Adegboyega Bamisile (Finance), and Bayode Akinduro (Engineering).

The Niger Delta Basin Development Authority, covering Rivers, Bayelsa, and parts of Delta, will now be led by Chief (Barr.) Ebikemi Boi Bosin as Chairman (Delta) and Hon. Amgbare Ebitimi as Managing Director (Bayelsa), alongside Chief (Mrs.) Mary Alagoa (Finance), Dr. Austin N. Izagbo (Engineering), Mr. Felix Kurogha (Agric Services), and Barr. (Dr.) Nnamdi Akani (Planning and Design).

For the Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority headquartered in Minna, covering Niger, Kaduna, and the FCT, the President appointed Haruna Y. Usman (Chairman, Niger) and Dangajere Shuaibu Bawa Jaja (Managing Director, Kaduna), with a team including Mohammed Usma (Finance), Dr. Abdullahi A. Kutso (Planning and Design), Ayuba Waziri Tedde (Agric Services), and John Hassan (Engineering).

The Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority in Ilorin, covering Kwara and Kogi States, now has Alh. Abdullateef Alakawa as Chairman (Kwara), Engr. George Olumoroti as Managing Director (Kogi), and other executives including Engr. Babajamu Adeniran (Engineering), Hon. Abdullahi Sadiq (Agric Services), Engr. Alanamu Ayinla Abolere (Planning and Design), and Hon. Abidemi Adeyemi (Finance).

These appointments reflect President Tinubu’s commitment to revitalizing Nigeria’s water infrastructure, enhancing irrigation systems for agricultural productivity, and strengthening the capacity of the River Basin Development Authorities to meet regional water resource needs.

The reconstitution of these management teams is expected to drive sustainable development and foster economic growth in their respective regions.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"