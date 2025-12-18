Tinubu Reconstitutes NERC Board

President Bola Tinubu has approved the reconstitution of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Board, following the Senate’s confirmation of its members on December 16, 2025.

Mulisiu Olalekan Oseni, PhD, who began his service as a Commissioner in January 2017 and later served as Vice Chairman, has been appointed Chairman of the Commission, effective December 1, 2025, for the remainder of his ten-year tenure.

Yusuf Ali, PhD, who was first appointed as a Commissioner in February 2022, has been designated Vice Chairman, also effective December 1, 2025.

Other members of the reconstituted board include Nathan Rogers Shatti and Dafe Akpeneye, both serving their second terms after initially being appointed in January 2017; Aisha Mahmud Kanti Bello, serving her second term since her first appointment in December 2020; Dr. Chidi Ike, serving his first term since February 2022; and Dr. Fouad Animashaun, appointed in December 2025 for his first term. Dr. Animashaun, an energy economist, previously served as Executive Commissioner and CEO of the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

President Tinubu has charged the board to deepen and consolidate the ongoing transformation of Nigeria’s power sector, ensuring all actions align strictly with the letter and spirit of the Electricity Act, 2023.