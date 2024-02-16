Tinubu Reconstitutes Management Teams in Housing, Urban Dev’t Sector

President Bola Tinubu has reconstituted the management teams of agencies in the housing and urban development sector. This, according to a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, was part of a holistic approach to positioning the national housing and urban development sector to meet the present and future needs of Nigerian families nationwide.

The reconstitution was done in: Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN): Managing Director/CEO — Mr. Shehu Usman Osidi; Executive Director (Finance & Corporate Services) — Mr. Ibidapo Odojukan; Executive Director (Loans & Mortgage Services) — Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdu; and Executive Director (Business Development & Portfolios) — Ms. Chinenye Anosike.

Federal Housing Authority (FHA): Managing Director / CEO — Hon. Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo; Executive Director (Housing Finance & Accounts) — Mr. Mathias Terwase Byuan; Executive Director (Business Develop- ment) — Mr. Umar Dankane Abdullahi; Executive Director (Project Implementation) — Engr. Oluremi Omowaiye and Executive Director (Estate Services) — Arc. Ezekiel Nya-Etok.