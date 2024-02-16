New Telegraph

Tinubu Reconstitutes Management Teams in Housing, Urban Dev’t Sector

President Bola Tinubu has reconstituted the management teams of agencies in the housing and urban development sector. This, according to a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, was part of a holistic approach to positioning the national housing and urban development sector to meet the present and future needs of Nigerian families nationwide.

The reconstitution was done in: Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN): Managing Director/CEO — Mr. Shehu Usman Osidi; Executive Director (Finance & Corporate Services) — Mr. Ibidapo Odojukan; Executive Director (Loans & Mortgage Services) — Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdu; and Executive Director (Business Development & Portfolios) — Ms. Chinenye Anosike.

Federal Housing Authority (FHA): Managing Director / CEO — Hon. Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo; Executive Director (Housing Finance & Accounts) — Mr. Mathias Terwase Byuan; Executive Director (Business Develop- ment) — Mr. Umar Dankane Abdullahi; Executive Director (Project Implementation) — Engr. Oluremi Omowaiye and Executive Director (Estate Services) — Arc. Ezekiel Nya-Etok.

