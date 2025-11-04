Tinubu Receives Winner Of Inaugural M.S. Swaminathan Award, Adenle

President Bola Tinubu yesterday received Professor Ademola Adenle, a Nigerian scholar and sustainability expert who recently won the inaugural World Academy of Sciences–M.S. Swaminathan Award for Food and Peace.

Tinubu congratulated Adenle for winning the award and for bringing glory to Nigeria. According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President commended Adenle for his work in the fields of agricultural innovation policy, biosciences, renewable energy, and public health, which focuses on sustainable solutions for rural and marginalised populations across Africa and beyond.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari. Adenle made history as the first-ever recipient of this prestigious global honour, presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 7, during the M.S. Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in New Delhi, India.

Widely described as a “mini Nobel Peace Prize”, the award was established by The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) in memory of the late Professor M.S. Swaminathan, the legendary agricultural scientist known as the “Father of India’s Green Revolution.”