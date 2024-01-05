Tinubu Receives Two Hi-Tech Unmanned Vessels From US

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle on Friday presented two Hi-Tech unmanned water vessels to President Bola Tinubu.

New Telegraph gathered that the two hi-tech ships, named S2 and S3 Swift Sea Stalkers were donated by Swift Ship Company in the United States to the Nigerian government.

The Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Defence, Henshaw Ogubike, conveyed this information in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to him, the vessels aim to enhance efforts in combating insecurity on Nigerian waterways.

In the statement, Matawalle informed President Tinubu during the presentation at the Presidential Villa in Abuja that the two equipment versions are cutting-edge technologies intended for deployment in the ongoing efforts to combat insecurity.

These technologies will be utilized in regions such as the Niger Delta, Lake Chad, and other maritime areas across the country.

The statement said: “The Minister said that the donation of the equipment was part of the gains of his recent working visit to the United States.

“Matawalle intimated to the President that the tour was aimed at promoting innovative technologies that would enhance the Nigerian military’s efficiency in addressing contemporary security challenges.

“In addition, the Minister said that the idea was to encourage partnership with US companies in the production of Military hardware locally in Nigeria in collaboration with Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON).

“He said that the newfound partnership would afford Nigeria the opportunity to learn the innovative ways of Military hardware production, which is in line with President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s Agenda in bringing peace and security to our dear nation.

“The Minister briefed the President that part of the facilities he inspected while in the US included rapid deployment mobile RADAR system, unmanned water vehicle, drone ground control station, and compact biometric search-scan system, among others.” The statement emphasized that the Minister reassured the President, affirming that the advanced military and intelligence hardware capabilities presented would significantly contribute to the ongoing efforts in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.