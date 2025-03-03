Share

President Bola Tinubu on Monday met with the President of Sierra Leone, Julius Bio, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that President Bio arrived at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa at 12:22 pm on Monday in the company of the bagpipers of the Presidential Guards Brigade.

He was received by the President’s Chief of Staff, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, who ushered him into a closed-door meeting.

It would be recalled that Nigeria and Sierra Leone have maintained strong diplomatic relations since their respective independences in October 1960 and April 1961.

Both nations are active members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU) and have collaborated on initiatives aimed at promoting peace, stability, and development in the region.

Between 1991 and 2002, Nigeria played a pivotal role in supporting Sierra Leone during its civil war when it led the ECOWAS Monitoring Group in peacekeeping efforts to restore stability in the region.

