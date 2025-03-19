Tinubu Receives Rivers Sole Administrator, Ibas At Aso Villa

Share

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with Vice Admiral Ibok-Étè Ibas, the sole administrator of Rivers State he appointed to run the affairs of the state.

New Telegraph gathered that Ibas arrived at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa at about 12:48 pm (local time).

Recall that in a national broadcast, Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

As part of the directive, the President also appointed Ibas as the sole administrator to oversee the state’s affairs until normalcy is restored.

Tinubu cited prolonged political instability, constitutional breaches, and security threats as reasons for the extraordinary measure.

The crisis, which had paralysed governance in the oil-rich state, stems from a power struggle between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Ibas served as Chief of Naval Staff from 2015 to 2021 under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

