President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday reiterated his unwavering commitment to the economic reforms initiated by his administration, saying the tough decisions taken since assuming office were aimed at ensuring sustainable growth and long-term stability for Nigeria.

President Tinubu made this remark during a courtesy visit by a special envoy of the Amir of the State of Qatar, Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Speaking during the meeting, Tinubu acknowledged the challenges posed by the ongoing reforms, particularly in the nation’s tax system, but maintained that they were necessary to create a more investor-friendly environment.

President Tinubu also expressed optimism about strengthening bilateral relations between Nigeria and Qatar, particularly in areas such as economic development and food security.

“We are making efforts to reform our tax system,” the President said in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga.

“Going by the experiences of the past and the need to depart from old ways, our reforms have been hard. I made tough decisions so that we could grow. We are gradually seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”

He called for increased collaboration in humanitarian efforts and urged Qatari stakeholders to deepen their engagement in Nigeria.

“You can’t find a better partner than Nigeria,” he said. “I always follow the global issues and your efforts.

You have to do more in Nigeria to help fight poverty in the humanitarian area. You have done well in developing a knowledge-based economy in Qatar, but what about Nigeria?”

He emphasised that Nigeria is ready to build on the momentum generated by his 2024 state visit to Qatar, with a view to fostering deeper cooperation in agriculture, investment, and innovation.

The meeting marks another step in the Tinubu administration’s diplomatic engagements aimed at attracting foreign investment and bolstering Nigeria’s economic recovery efforts.

