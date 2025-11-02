Tinubu Receives PDP Defectors To APC In Southern Kaduna

President Bola Tinubu has received no fewer than 10 political heavy weights from the opposition PDP and their supporters in Southern Kaduna into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Tinubu, represented by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, received the defectors yesterday at a grand rally held in Kafanchan, Headquarters of Jema’a Local Government Area. Prominent among the defectors were Sen. Sunday Katung (PDP-Kaduna South), Rep. Daniel Amos (PDP-Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency), and Mr Ali Kalat, member representing Jema’a Constituency in the Kaduna State House of Assembly. Gbajabiamila said the defections reflected the growing acceptance and goodwill of the APC across Kaduna State and the nation at large. He commended Gov. Uba Sani for his exemplary leadership and urged him to sustain efforts toward uniting and strengthening the party in the state. In his remarks, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr Abbas Tajudeen, described the development as historic, noting that Southern Kaduna had long been regarded as the stronghold of the PDP. “For decades, they claimed ownership of your loyalty, your dreams, and your destiny. But today, that claim has ended, and the people have reclaimed their power,” Tajudeen said. He described the APC as a home of unity, inclusion, and progress. Also speaking, Sani said the defections signified a new dawn in the politics of Southern Kaduna and indeed Nigeria. He reiterated his commitment to governing with fairness and justice to all segments of the state, irrespective of political, ethnic, or religious affiliations. Sani added that while elections might divide, governance must unite, stressing that the focus of his administration was on development and service delivery. Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Katung and Amos said their decision to join the APC was inspired by the developmental strides of President Tinubu’s administration in Southern Kaduna. They said they consulted widely with their constituents, who gave their blessings to align with the ruling party in order to attract more projects and opportunities to the zone. The lawmakers pledged to contribute their experience and influence toward strengthening the APC in Southern Kaduna and beyond. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that with the latest defections, Southern Kaduna, once considered a PDP stronghold, is now largely under the control of the APC.

