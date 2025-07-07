Tinubu Receives Olubadan’s Death With Shock

President Bola Tinubu has received with deep shock the news of the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who passed away at the age of 90.

The President extended his heartfelt condolences to the royal family, the government, and people of Oyo State, as well as the entire Ibadanland, on the loss of a revered traditional ruler, a statesman, and a symbol of peace, wisdom, and continuity.

He mourned the Olubadan and celebrated his remarkable life of service to his people, the state, and the nation.

Tinubu described the late monarch as a highly accomplished man of peace, a public servant, and a royal father whose life embodied the highest ideals of leadership, learning, and service.

“Oba Owolabi Olakulehin was not only a custodian of Ibadan’s rich history and culture but also a man of intellect and principle whose contributions extended beyond the palace into education, governance, and national development. His passing is a significant loss to Ibadanland and the nation.

“Just last week, I received an invitation from the late Olubadan to his 90th birthday and first coronation anniversary celebrations. Shockingly, his death came days before the anniversary. He will be remembered for upholding the honour and prestige of his highly revered stool,” the President said..

Born on July 5, 1935, in Okugbaja village, Ita Baale near Akanran in the present-day Ibadan North East Local Government Area of Oyo State, Oba Olakulehin rose through the unique and time-honoured succession system of Ibadanland, which alternates between the civil (Otun) and military (Balogun) lines.

He ascended the throne following the demise of Oba (Dr.) Moshood Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, on March 14, 2024.

A distinguished academic, the late monarch held a master’s degree in administration and economics and pursued doctoral studies. He had a passion for research rooted in integrity and public accountability. He lectured at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and was known for rejecting praise-singing roles, favouring progressive and principle-driven scholarship.

Tinubu lauded Oba Olakulehin’s legacy as one that bridged tradition and modernity, adding that his wisdom and moral authority served as a stabilising force in Ibadanland and the wider Yoruba nation.

The President prayed for the peaceful repose of the monarch’s soul and urged the people of Ibadan to take solace in his life and the values he embodied.