New Telegraph

October 31, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 31, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. Tinubu Receives Letters…

Tinubu Receives Letters Of Credence From Ambassador Designates

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, October 31, officially received Letters of Credence from the newly appointed ambassadors of three nations.

President Tinubu received these letters from the Republic of France, the People’s Republic of China, and the Kingdom of Denmark at the State House in Abuja.

This significant diplomatic event strengthens Nigeria’s international relations and underlines its commitment to fostering cooperation with global partners.

READ ALSO:

In an elaborate ceremony held at the Presidential Villa, each ambassador presented their credentials to President Tinubu, signifying the commencement of their respective tenures in Nigeria.

These new diplomatic appointments are expected to facilitate deeper bilateral collaborations in areas including trade, technology, and cultural exchange.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Ondo Guber: Parties To Sign Peace Accord Nov 8 – INEC
Read Next

Osun NSCDC Gets New Commandant
Share
Copy Link
×