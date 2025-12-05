Tinubu Receives Letters Of Credence From 21 Envoys

President Bola Tinubu yesterday pledged Nigeria’s commitment to promoting peace, harmony, and prosperity across borders through strengthened partnerships to address emerging challenges.

He made the promise after receiving Letters of Credence from 17 ambassadors and four high commissioners at State House.

Tinubu urged the diplomats to engage meaningfully with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on all areas of shared interest and mutual benefit, emphasising his open-door policy.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I warmly welcome you to the State House, and I congratulate you on your appointments as the official representatives of your respective countries. “Nigeria values the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership across all regions of the world.

“Your accreditation today reaffirms the depth of our bilateral ties and our shared commitment to expand cooperation and partnership in areas of mutual interest.”

According to him, the government remains focused on strengthening democratic institutions, driving economic reforms, and creating an enabling environment for investment, innovation, and sustainable development.

Tinubu said: “We, therefore, encourage deeper engagements with Nigeria in trade, energy, agriculture, education, technology, defence cooperation and cultural exchange. “The global community faces evolving challenges: security threats, climate pressures, economic instability and humanitarian issues.

Nigeria is ready to work closely with your governments to promote peace, stability and prosperity.

“As you begin your duty as partners, I assure you of the fullest cooperation of the government of Nigeria. My doors are open and remain open for constructive engagements, and I trust your tenure in Nigeria will be productive.”