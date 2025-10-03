Tinubu Receives IMO Secretary General, Vows To Advance Maritime Devt

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Arsenio Dominguezin, in Lagos.

President Tinubu reiterated his administration’s commitment to developing Nigeria’s maritime sector as a viable alternative to fossil energy.

In a statement by the Deputy Director/Head, Public Relations, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA),

Osagie Edward noted that the recent signing of the National Maritime Policy was a deliberate step to entrench global best practices and strengthen the competitiveness of the Nigerian maritime industry.

In his remarks, the Secretary General commended the Federal Government of Nigeria for its remarkable achievements in maritime safety and security, particularly in safeguarding the Gulf of Guinea.

He assured that the United Nations agency remains ready to collaborate with Nigeria in sustaining the recent successes recorded in the sector.

The Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, led the IMO Secretary-General and other industry leaders for the engagement.

Others at the event are FMMBE’s Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oloruntola, Director General of NIMASA, Dr Dayo Mobereola, Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubaker Dansoho, and Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Bola Oyebamiji.