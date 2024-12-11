Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, warmly welcomed the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, His Excellency Frank-Walter Steinmeier, to the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the high-profile state visit marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations between Nigeria and Germany.

Upon his arrival at the Presidential Villa, President Steinmeier was accorded full honours, including an inspection of the Presidential Brigade of Guards.

In a symbolic gesture of respect and diplomacy, President Steinmeier also received a 21-gun salute at the forecourt of the State Banquet Hall.

The ceremonial display showcased Nigeria’s military precision and hospitality.

This traditional salute connotes the importance of his visit and the commitment to fostering stronger ties between the two nations.

The German leader’s visit comes as part of a broader tour aimed at deepening cooperation in trade, investment, technology, and cultural exchanges.

During his stay in Nigeria, Steinmeier is expected to hold bilateral discussions with President Tinubu, focusing on economic partnerships, security, and global challenges such as climate change.

The visit will also include a trip to Lagos, where President Steinmeier will meet with business leaders, visit a start-up hub, and engage with key figures in Nigeria’s cultural and civil society sectors, including Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka and celebrated artist Dr Nike Okundaye.

