Tinubu Receives Duke Of Edinburgh, Prince Edward In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu received the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Edward, at the State House in Abuja, on Monday, November 17.

This is contained in a press statement isued by President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga.

Edward is in Nigeria to host a series of events in Lagos from 17 – 23 November 2025 to champion the expansion of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award across the world.

The event is expected to convene almost 200 young people from more than 50 countries over the week, alongside hundreds of leaders delivering the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award globally, policymakers, and representatives from global youth movements.

Young people will take part in an in

tensive three-day youth leadership programme, before taking part in the International Award’s triennial Forum focused on expanding access to the Award globally.

Last year almost 1.2 million young people in more than 130 countries took part in the Award. While young people in the UK make up around half of all participants, Kenya has the second-highest number of young people involved in the Award. In Nigeria – where this week’s events are taking place – participation has surged by 37% in the past year, reflecting increasing interest across West Africa.