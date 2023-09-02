Tinubu Recalls Nigeria’s UK Commissioner

Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), Sarafa Isola, has been recalled by President Bola Tinubu. The notice of the recall of the envoy was contained in a letter issued by Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“I have the honour to notify you of Mr President’s decision to recall you, signaling the end of your tenure as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Kingdom,” the letter reads.

“By this communication, you are now expected to commence the process of winding down your affairs, and take formal leave of your host government within sixty days and to return to Nigeria by 31 October, 2023 at the latest.”

Tuggar thanked the ambassador on Tinubu’s behalf, for his service and wished him well in his future endeavours. Recall that former President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Isola as the high commissioner to the UK in January 2021. Isola had previously held the role of minister for mines and steel development under late former President Musa Yar’Adua.