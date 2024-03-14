Tinubu Reappoints Idris Yau As NNRA DG

President Bola Tinubu has approved the reappointment of Dr Yau Usman Idris as the Director General of the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority, NNRA.

According to a statement issued by the Acting General Manager, Information Unit of NNRA, Mrs Ekaette Bassey, the reappointment was contained in a Letter from the Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri.

The Statement adds that the reappointment of Dr. Yau Idris as the DG of NNRA for a Five-Year Second Tenure takes effect from the 18th of February, 2024.